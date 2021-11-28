Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Report: Giants GM Dave Gettleman Unlikely to Return Next Season

Author:

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is unlikely to return to the team next season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Gettleman joined the Giants after the 2017 NFL season, but New York has recorded just a 18–40 record throughout his tenure. They enter Week 12's contest vs. the Eagles at 3–7 on the season and in last place in the NFC East. 

Sunday's report comes days removed from New York firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Garrett, who was hired ahead of last season, helped the Giants muster up 30 points just once in two years. New York finished No. 31 in points scored last season, and it enters Week 12 at No. 24 in scoring in 2021. 

Gettleman spent 15 years in the Giants front office as the a scout in 1998, the team's personnel director from 1999 to 2011 and then a senior pro personnel analyst in 2012. 

He left the Giants to become the Panthers general manager, guiding Carolina to a 40–23–1 and a Super Bowl 50 appearance throughout his tenure.

Per NFL Network, Gettleman, 70, may go into retirement if he is dismissed. 

New York has two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, slated to be No. 5 and No. 8 entering Sunday's action.

