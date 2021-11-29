Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury, the team announced Monday.

An MRI Monday revealed an ankle injury that the team said was, "severe enough to place him on injured reserve."

"Because of the time it would take to recover, and because it will be his second time on injured reserve this season, the news means McCaffrey will miss out on the Panthers' final five regular season games after the bye week," the team said in a statement.

It is unclear if the ankle injury will require surgery.

McCaffrey suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's eventual 33–10 loss to the Panthers. He played just one snap in the second half.

McCaffrey played the first three games of the season before missing five games due to a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 9 and has amassed 421 total yards and a touchdown on 68 touches over the past four weeks.

On the season, McCaffrey recorded 442 yards and a rushing touchdown, and 37 receptions for 343 yards and a receiving touchdown in seven games.

Due to multiple injuries, he has played in just 10 games over the past two seasons.

Carolina enters Week 13 5–7 on the season. They play the Falcons on Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

• MMQB: The Patriots Turned Their Season Around by Continuing What They Were Doing

• Week 12 Takeaways: Rams Limp Out of Lambeau

• Five Things We Learned on Thanksgiving

• All Panthers: Cam Newton Discusses What Went Wrong in the Loss to Miami

For more coverage of the Panthers, visit All Panthers