December 1, 2021
Player(s)
DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt

DeAndre Hopkins Returns to Cardinals' Practice for First Time Since October

Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned to practice for the Cardinals on Wednesday, marking his first with the team since Oct. 22.

The Cardinals (9-2) are coming off of a bye week following their 23-13 victory against NFC West rival Seattle on Nov. 21. Prior to Wednesday's practice, Hopkins had missed all of the team practices as well as the Cardinals' last three games because of a hamstring injury he suffered in Arizona's 31-5 win against his former team—the Texans—on Oct. 24.

Through eight games this season, Hopkins has caught 35 passes for 486 yards and seven touchdowns. 

Defensive end J.J. Watt was seen doing individual workouts and running on the practice field. Watt dislocated his shoulder against Houston. He was placed on the team's injured reserve list on Nov. 6 following surgery to repair his shoulder, which forced him to miss the game against the Packers.  

While Watt was on the field on Wednesday, he had already been working out in the team's training facility but was not participating in team drills. Through seven games this season, Watt has recorded one sack, 10 solo tackles and one forced fumble.  

The Cardinals go on the road to face Bears (4-7) at noon on Sunday. 

