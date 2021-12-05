Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Adrian Peterson Ties Jim Brown for 10th-Most Career Touchdowns

Make room, Jim Brown—All Day is here.

In his Seahawks debut on Sunday, running back Adrian Peterson found the end zone midway through the second quarter, picking up his 126th career touchdown to tie him with Hall of Famer Jim Brown for the 10th-most career touchdowns in NFL history.

Peterson had previously played three games for the Titans following the season-ending injury to Derrick Henry. He was waived by Tennessee on Nov. 23, and signed with the Seahawks earlier this week.

Peterson, 36, reaches the top 10 in total touchdowns in his 184th career game. He tallied 10 or more touchdowns in his first seven seasons. Brown scored 126 touchdowns in 118 career games, including a career-best 21 scores in his final season in 1965. He led the NFL in touchdowns in five of his nine seasons.

Peterson entered Sunday tied with Walter Payton on the all-time touchdowns list. Next on the list is Marvin Harrison (128 touchdowns), Cris Carter (131) and Marshall Faulk (136). Jerry Rice is the league's all-time leader with 208 touchdowns.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seahawks coverage, head to Seahawk Maven.

