It was a grim scene Sunday when the Seahawks vs. 49ers matchup was underway. On the opening kickoff, San Francisco running back Trenton Cannon was hit inadvertently in the head by one of his teammates while covering Seattle's kick return.

He stayed on the ground until he was put onto a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. Teammates surrounded the ambulance and watched as their teammate was being taken to a local hospital. Cannon's injury is unknown at this time.

Cannon, 27, has appeared in 11 games this season for the 49ers but has only rushed for four yards on three attempts. Before being claimed by the 49ers off the waivers in September, Cannon had stops with the Jets, Panthers and Ravens in his three-year career.

