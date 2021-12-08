Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made a habit of making controversial comments this season. So perhaps it's no surprise he has no regrets about taunting hostile Bears fans during the Packers' 24-14 road victory in Week 6.

Rodgers rushed for a touchdown—one that put the nail in Chicago's coffin—and let out the instant classic retort, "I still own you."

"At some point, it will be used against me,:" Rodgers said. "It is what is. I don't regret saying it at all. I don't know if you can question a whole lot of what I said. We've had a good record against them [Bears] and won a lot of games."

Coming off a bye week and heading into Week 14, Rodgers and the Packers (9–3) will play the Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. He's thrown 32 touchdowns against four interceptions with a 110.1 quarterback rating in 13 career home starts against Chicago, winning 11 of those games. Rodgers is 22–5 against the Bears as a starter, including the playoffs, with an 11–3 record at Soldier Field. Green Bay has won its last five games against their NFC North rivals.

The Packers can clinch a playoff spot with two different scenarios in Week 14. If Green Bay defeats the Bears, the Saints lose or tie in their game against the Jets, and the 49ers lose to the Bengals, the Packers will earn a playoff spot. Green Bay can also clinch a spot with a win against the Bears, a Saints loss or tie, a Rams loss to the Cardinals and a 49ers tie against the Bengals.

Rodgers and the Packers could also potentially win the NFC North. One scenario includes the Packers winning against the Bears, and the Vikings losing or tying against the Steelers. The Packers can also win their division if they tie against the Bears, and the Vikings lose to the Steelers.

