Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bills Special Teams Great Mark Pike Has Died

Author:

Mark Pike, a versatile defensive player and special teams player for the legendary 1990s Bills, has died. He was 57.

Pike passed away after a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma during the fall. His condition was complicated by a recent bout with COVID-19, which led to pneumonia, the Bills release says.

Buffalo selected Pike out of Georgia Tech in the seventh round of the 1986 NFL draft. He played his entire 13-year NFL career with the franchise and retired after the '98 season.

He played both linebacker and defensive end, but his legacy was built on special teams. His 255 tackles on special teams make him the Bills' record-holder. He is second in NFL history in special teams tackles behind former Patriots linebacker Larry Izzo.

“He was a big man who played special teams which was a matchup nightmare for our opponents,” said Bills great Steve Tasker said. “He was a unique specimen. His ability to run and play special teams with his versatility was unbelievable."

SI Recommends

Legendary Bills coach Marv Levy, who coached Pike for the first 11 years of his career, said Pike was a model player for the team.

“It had been such a great privilege for me to have been his coach with the Buffalo Bills during the 1990's when Mark had been such an integral part in contributing to the success our teams enjoyed during our four trips to those Super Bowl games and beyond,” Levy said. “Mark was not only an outstanding defensive lineman, linebacker, and special teams standout, but he was the epitome of all that I had ever hoped our players would be like.”

Pike played in the team's four-straight Super Bowl appearances, from 1990–'93, appearing in 173 games for the franchise.

He is survived by his wife Sharon and three children, sons Ezekiel and Malachi and daughter Kramer.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Buffalo Bills, head over to Bills Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

olympics rings (1)
Olympics

Trudeau Says Canada Will Boycott Beijing Olympics

Canada joins the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

Panthers winger Jonathan Huberdeau celebrates
NHL

Power Rankings: Each Team’s Unofficial MVP of the Year

In the spirit of SI’s Sportsperson of the Year, a look at who made the biggest impact for each NHL team in 2021.

tom-brady-super-bowl-xlvi
NFL

Capturing the Emotion of Tom Brady, SI’s Sportsperson of the Year

Simon Bruty explains how he tries to photograph the all-time-great QB

Congress seeks answers after concerning reports of NCAA gender inequality.
Extra Mustard

Emmert: School President 'the Hardest Job in America'

The NCAA president is getting crushed for his statement at a college athletics forum today.

Chelsea-Zenit-UCL
Soccer

Chelsea's Late Collapse vs. Zenit Could Be Costly in UCL Quest

Chelsea's road to repeating as Champions League winner likely got significantly more difficult after settling for a second-place group finish.

ben-roethlisberger
Play
Betting

Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Steelers at Vikings

The Vikings host the Steelers on Thursday to kick off Week 14. Get the latest betting insight.

Arch Manning attempting to throw a pass.
College Football

Alabama's Bill O'Brien Checking in on Arch Manning

He's also reportedly considering Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas and Georgia.

Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after the game against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102.
Play
Betting

Good Teams Win, Great Teams Cover: Analyzing NBA Spread Trends

Bet on the Thunder but fade the Nets. Seriously. Analyzing the NBA teams which have rewarded and burned bettors this season.