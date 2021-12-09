After being out for over a week due to a positive COVID-19 test, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy returned to the team's facility on Thursday. In his press conference on Thursday, he made a statement about this weekend's game.

The Cowboys will face the Washington Football Team this Sunday in a crucial NFC East matchup. McCarthy is confident the Cowboys will take care of business at FedEx Field.

“We’re going to win this game,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m confident in that.”

McCarthy was then asked if he believes Washington can use his comments as bulletin board material.

“What am I supposed to say? I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in.”

The Cowboys are 8–4 and have a two-game lead over Washington for first place in the NFC East.

A win on Sunday would give the Cowboys a sizable cushion heading into the final four weeks of the regular season. A loss, however, would allow Washington to close the gap and have a legitimate shot at controlling its own destiny.

Kickoff for this NFC East showdown is at 1 p.m. ET.

