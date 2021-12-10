Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
NFL
Texans Announce New Starting QB for the Rest Of the Season

Author:

Texans coach David Culley announced Friday that Davis Mills has been named the team's starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, a move former starter Tyrod Taylor "didn't like."

“I felt like he gave us the best chance to win, and going forward, he’ll be the quarterback," Culley said, per The Athletic. “I wouldn’t say it’s an audition. We’re only looking for this season for him. Right now all I’m looking is for him to get us a win.”

Mills and Taylor had shared starting quarterback roles throughout the season, the former going winless in six starts from Week 3-8 when he stepped in due to Taylor's hamstring injury. The 32-year-old returned in Week 9, going 1-for-3 before a potential wrist injury sent him to the medical tent during last week's overwhelming loss to the Colts. 

Although he was medically cleared to return, Culley decided to stick with Mills. The Texans are 2-10 this season, with only wins coming against the Jaguars and Titans.  

“He didn’t like the decision. I wouldn’t have liked it either. But this is a production business," Culley said. "Offense always starts at that position. We needed a spark, we needed a change."

