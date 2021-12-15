Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Miss Rest of Regular Season With Knee Injury

Author:

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a sprained knee, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Arizona reportedly hopes to get Hopkins back for the postseason. 

Hopkins suffered the knee injury in Monday's 30–23 loss to the Rams. He previously missed three games in 2021 with a hamstring injury. 

SI Recommends

Hopkins, 29, is in his seventh NFL season after being selected in the first round of the 2013 draft. He is a five-time Pro Bowler, spending his first seven seasons with the Texans before a trade to Arizona in March 2020. Hopkins has tallied 42 receptions and eight touchdowns in 2021. 

The Cardinals enter Week 15 leading the NFC West at 10–3. Arizona is looking to snap a six-year playoff drought in 2021.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cardinals news, head over to All Cardinals.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA logo.
NBA

Report: NBA Gets First Omicron Variant Case

The first U.S. case of the omicron variant was found on Dec. 1.

Patrick Mahomes directs a blocker while running during the Chiefs' Monday night win over the Giants
Play
Betting

Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Chiefs at Chargers

The Chargers host the Chiefs on Thursday to kick off Week 15. Get the latest betting insight.

Marvin Jones
Play
College Football

Top 10 Recruit Marvin Jones Jr. Picks Georgia Over Florida State, Others

South Florida pass rusher, FSU legacy recruit, is headed to play for Georgia in the SEC

Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass vs. the Vikings.
NFL

Roethlisberger Asked If He's Thinking About the End of His Career

This could be his last four games with the Steelers.

joao-henrique-lucas
More Sports

The Long Ride: Bull Riding Goes Back To Its Roots

Erick W. Rasco got behind-the-scenes access for Pro Bull Riding’s Elite series.

Member Exclusive
Walter Nolen
Play
College Football

Top Defensive Recruit Walter Nolen Sticks with Texas A&M on Signing Day

Aggies hold off late push from in-state Tennessee for nation's premiere defensive recruit

NFL logo
NFL

Sources: NFL, Union Discussing Changes to COVID Protocols

The changes are regarding the quarantine timeframe for asymptomatic players.

Spartans Helmet
College Football

Antonio Gates Jr., Son of Former NFL TE, Commits to MSU

Gates Jr., who initially committed to the Spartans in July, is officially headed to East Lansing to play for Mel Tucker.