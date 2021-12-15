Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a sprained knee, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Arizona reportedly hopes to get Hopkins back for the postseason.

Hopkins suffered the knee injury in Monday's 30–23 loss to the Rams. He previously missed three games in 2021 with a hamstring injury.

Hopkins, 29, is in his seventh NFL season after being selected in the first round of the 2013 draft. He is a five-time Pro Bowler, spending his first seven seasons with the Texans before a trade to Arizona in March 2020. Hopkins has tallied 42 receptions and eight touchdowns in 2021.

The Cardinals enter Week 15 leading the NFC West at 10–3. Arizona is looking to snap a six-year playoff drought in 2021.

