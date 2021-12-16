Browns quarterback Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN‘s Kimberly Martin, Field Yates and Adam Schefter.

With a positive test from Keenum, the Browns (7–6) are left with quarterback Nick Mullens to start against the Raiders (6–7) on Saturday. Mullens has played in 19 game and started 16 while recording one comeback and two game-winning drives.

Cleveland star quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday moments after the franchise announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski—who had received his COVID-19 booster vaccine—tested positive with a breakthrough case. Acting Browns running backs coach Ryan Cordell tested positive on Wednesday as well.

When Mayfield tested positive, he was being governed by the old COVID-19 protocols that vaccinated players and staff needed to produce two negative tests separated by 24 hours and free of symptoms to return earlier than a 10-day quarantine period.

Following the league's new memo on vaccinated players on coming back from positive tests, vaccinated players and staff who are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours can return as soon as the next day after their initial positive test through the league's three options outlined in the memo that was issued on Thursday.

Cleveland has stated that a majority of its players and all of its coaches had been vaccinated.

The Browns were initially told by the NFL on Thursday morning that only players and team staff who self-reported symptoms or were close contacts had to be tested. However, when Cleveland's afternoon practice began, the league told the franchise to test all players and staff regardless of their status and symptoms, per Martin.

In addition to Keenum, the Browns had four defensive players that include safety Grant Delpit to test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the team's total to 20 players who tested positive this week according to ESPN.

The Browns and Raiders are still set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland, as the NFL has made no indications of moving the game.

More NFL Coverage: