Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:

The Browns announced Wednesday head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stefanski will "continue his coaching duties virtually" ahead of Saturday's game against Las Vegas. He is currently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received his booster shot. 

Cleveland special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the Browns' head coach on Saturday if Stefanski is unable to produce two negative tests before kickoff.

Stefanski missed Cleveland's Wild Card win over the Steelers last season due to COVID-19. He returned to the sideline for the AFC divisional round as the Browns lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

SI Recommends

"We have seen through last season and I have seen it this year, guys step up," Stefanski said Wednesday. "That is what the NFL is about. You are without guys due to injury or otherwise, and guys step up. That is why we have a bunch of players on this team that we trust."

The Browns enter Saturday's home contest sitting second in the AFC North at 7–6. Case Keenum is expected to start at quarterback vs. Las Vegas after Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Browns news, head over to Browns Digest

YOU MAY LIKE

Steph Curry after his record-setting game.
NBA

Stephen Curry Asked Who He Thinks Is the Greatest Shooter Ever

The Warriors star will look to build on his latest record.

Sergio Aguero retires at 33
Soccer

Sergio Agüero's Sad and Sudden Ending

A heart condition has brought an abrupt and premature conclusion to the career for a player responsible for so many moments of joy and triumph.

Jalen Hurts
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts will look to exploit a vulnerable Washington defensive secondary in Week 15.

49ers Brandon Aiyuk
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide Receivers

Look for Brandon Aiyuk to overrun the Falcons defense in a juicy Week 15 contest.

Arizona Cardinals Matt Prater
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 15: Kickers

Matt Prater faces the Detroit Lions, his former team, in a sweet revenge game matchup!

jonathan-taylor-colts-running-back-value
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Playoffs Begin With a Nightmare Matchup for Jonathan Taylor

Can the NFL's leading rusher overcome Bill Belichick and the Patriots' defense?

An illustration of Coppin State men's basketball players sleeping on a bus ride
Play
College Basketball

Life on the Fringes of D-I Men's Basketball

Brutal bus rides, 50-point losses and a sadistic slate of buy games. Coppin State is barely surviving its grueling schedule.

nick-chubb-activated-browns-lions
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running Backs

Nick Chubb is ready to bounce back, just in time for the fantasy playoffs.