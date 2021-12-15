Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Browns announced Wednesday head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stefanski will "continue his coaching duties virtually" ahead of Saturday's game against Las Vegas. He is currently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received his booster shot.

Cleveland special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the Browns' head coach on Saturday if Stefanski is unable to produce two negative tests before kickoff.

Stefanski missed Cleveland's Wild Card win over the Steelers last season due to COVID-19. He returned to the sideline for the AFC divisional round as the Browns lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

"We have seen through last season and I have seen it this year, guys step up," Stefanski said Wednesday. "That is what the NFL is about. You are without guys due to injury or otherwise, and guys step up. That is why we have a bunch of players on this team that we trust."

The Browns enter Saturday's home contest sitting second in the AFC North at 7–6. Case Keenum is expected to start at quarterback vs. Las Vegas after Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

