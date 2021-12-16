Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
NFL
Kicked to the Curb: Unchecked
Urban Meyer Ended His Own Career: Unchecked

Urban Meyer is no longer the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he should never be the coach anywhere else again. In fact, Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville was so embarrassing that it’ll probably be how he’s always remembered. 

Let’s table that he was still able to land such a high profile and highly paid position after the way his time at Ohio State ended, where he also taught a leadership class! That’s worth a laugh.

It is only fair to point out his many accomplishments. He was the coach for three national championships, one with the Buckeyes and two during his undeniably successful time with the Florida Gators, another place he didn’t exactly leave in the best spot on his way out. Nevertheless, one would think a 187-32 collegiate coaching record would be the first thing anyone would think of when it comes to the person who amassed said feat.

However, Urban has only himself to thank for that no longer being the case following his firing by the Jaguars. From hiring a disgraced strength and conditioning coach, to Tim Tebow the tight end, to his humiliating bar video, to even allegedly kicking his kicker; everything about his short time in the NFL was an L.

Plus, his disastrous stint in the pros not only further soured his overall legacy, it likely ended his head coaching career…as I don’t believe Urban Meyer will ever get another real opportunity again after this.

 And as a result, from here on out, his name will forever be mired in controversy. 

