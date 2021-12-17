Nearly eight weeks ago, the Chiefs were 3–4 and coming off a 27–3 loss to the Titans. While some had begun to write Kansas City off—saying the team was not the same as it was a year ago—the Chiefs have ripped off seven straight wins, the latest a thrilling 34–28 overtime victory against the Chargers on Thursday night to secure sole possession of first place in the AFC West.

At the forefront of the Chiefs‘ victory on Thursday was tight end Travis Kelce. The six-time Pro Bowler—who finished with 10 catches, 191 yards and two touchdowns—stepped up when it mattered most with the game on the line. With less than two minutes remaining in fourth quarter trailing 28–21, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Kelce on a seven-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 28 and force overtime.

Then, in overtime, Mahomes connected once more with Kelce, who was cutting across the middle of field. After the catch, Kelce masterfully weaved his way through the Chargers secondary on his way to a 34-yard reception and game-winning touchdown for the Chiefs.

“Old man Kelce”, as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid referred to him postgame, recorded the second game in his career where he had at least 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards. Tyreek Hill also accomplished the feat on Thursday. Hill and Kelce became the first duo in NFL history with multiple such games, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Kelce now has six straight seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards. No other tight end in NFL history has five such seasons. The Chiefs (10–4) will return to action on Dec. 26 against Pittsburgh.

