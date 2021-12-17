Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

WFT May Have to Start Its Practice Squad QB After Taylor Heinicke Tests Positive for COVID

Author:

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The team has signed Garrett Gibert from the Patriots' practice squad to possibly start on Sunday against the Eagles.

Heinicke and Kyle Allen are both now on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Allen would need to produce two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart in order to be eligible to play on Sunday.

The team also has Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta'amu on its roster as options at quarterback. A starter will likely not be named until pregame on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

SI Recommends

Gilbert played in one game last season for the Dallas Cowboys. He started and completed 21 of 38 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 24–19 loss to the Steelers. It was the first and only start of his career, which came as a result of Dak Prescott undergoing ankle surgery, Andy Dalton being sidelined with a concussion and Ben DiNucci struggling.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Washington Football Team, head over to Washington Football.

YOU MAY LIKE

New MEAC commissioner Sonja Stills
College

Sonja Stills Is Making HBCUs a Priority for Young Black Athletes

The newly appointed MEAC commissioner is proving that young Black athletes don’t need to attend PWIs to benefit from high-quality education and resources.

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle
Play
Fantasy

COVID's Impact on the Fantasy Playoffs

Some key fantasy contributors are among the record number of NFL players on the COVID-19 reserve list this week.

Brent Venables
College Football

Venables: 'I'd Be Surprised' if Caleb Williams Left OU

The new Oklahoma football coach believes he'll have his starting QB next season.

Joe Buck speaks with reporters at the Super Bowl
Extra Mustard

Buck’s Comment About Parham Being ‘Cold’ Was Inexcusable

There’s no way to sugarcoat the fact that Donald Parham Jr. suffered a brain injury.

USMNT's Jordan Morris
Soccer

Who Stands to Gain the Most From USMNT's December Camp?

A friendly outside of the international calendar isn't the greatest litmus test, but it is a proving ground regardless—especially in the middle of a World Cup qualifying cycle.

Christian Eriksen leaves Inter Milan
Soccer

Eriksen, Inter Mutually Part Ways Over Italy's Defibrillator Rule

Christian Eriksen can't play in Serie A with his implanted device, and he's now free to resume his career elsewhere.

George Kambosos Jr (white/black trunks) and Rey Perez (not pictured) box during a lightweight boxing match at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Kambosos Jr won via unanimous decision.
Boxing

10 Thoughts on George Kambosos, Jacobs-Ryder Fight and More

Kambosos may have several titles, but the deepest division in boxing still has plenty of questions to answer as we head into the new year.

UCLA guard Peyton Watson
College Basketball

Mailbag: Five-Star Struggles, Unranked Threats

Plus, assessing the NCAA tournament chances of a trio of Big East men's teams.