Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The team has signed Garrett Gibert from the Patriots' practice squad to possibly start on Sunday against the Eagles.

Heinicke and Kyle Allen are both now on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Allen would need to produce two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart in order to be eligible to play on Sunday.

The team also has Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta'amu on its roster as options at quarterback. A starter will likely not be named until pregame on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gilbert played in one game last season for the Dallas Cowboys. He started and completed 21 of 38 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 24–19 loss to the Steelers. It was the first and only start of his career, which came as a result of Dak Prescott undergoing ankle surgery, Andy Dalton being sidelined with a concussion and Ben DiNucci struggling.

