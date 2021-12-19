The Steelers faced a serious hole on Sunday in an AFC battle against the Titans, entering halftime trailing 13–3. But Pittsburgh's defense held firm when it mattered most.

Tennessee failed to muster a single point in the second half, surrendering the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a field goal from Steelers kicker Chris Boswell. Pittsburgh then took a 19–13 lead with 4:29 to play, giving the Titans one last chance to drive for the win.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill drove Tennessee deep into Pittsburgh territory in the final minute as he set up a first-and-10 at the Steelers 19. After a trio of unsuccessful plays, Tannehill tossed a pass to receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The wideout originally appeared to have momentum toward a first down, though that changed when he met Steelers cornerback Joe Haden.

The fourth-quarter stop marked the second major play of Haden's afternoon. He recovered a Tennessee fumble in the third quarter, a play that further shifted momentum in Pittsburgh's favor. The Steelers' defense continues to deliver even as Ben Roethlisberger & Co. struggle to score.

Pittsburgh advanced to 7-6-1 in 2021 with Sunday's win. Baltimore entered Week 15 leading the AFC North at 8–5.

