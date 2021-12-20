Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Bucs Coach Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown Rejoining Tampa Bay: 'It's in the Best Interest of Our Team'

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Sunday night that wide receiver Antonio Brown will rejoin the team this week following the conclusion of his three-game suspension for violating NFL/NFLPA joint COVID-19 protocols.

Safety Mike Edwards will also be welcomed back.

"It's in the best interest of our football team," Arians said, per the Tampa Bay Times"Both of those guys have served their time and we'll welcome them back."

Arians's comments, which came after Tampa Bay's 9–0 loss to New Orleans, echoed those of general manager Jason Licht, who said pregame that, "We look forward to having them back with the team." 

Neither player will face additional discipline from the team. The only potential repercussion for either player would be federal prosecution. It is a third-degree felony to manufacture, possess or display a fake vaccination card.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the three players produced cards purportedly from Citrus County, an area about an hour and a half from Tampa to which none of the players had any connection. 

The trio was suspended three games without pay by the league and did not appeal the suspension.

Per ESPN, both are fully vaccinated now.

Brown has recorded 418 yards and four touchdowns on 28 receptions in five games this season but has not played since suffering an ankle injury in mid-October. His role might end up growing next week as both wide receiver Mike Evans and wide receiver Chris Godwin left Sunday's loss with leg injuries. 

Edwards has three interceptions and 35 tackles with the Buccaneers this season, and he leads the team in defensive touchdowns, with two. 

The Buccaneers (10–4) play the Panthers (5–9) next Sunday. 

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

