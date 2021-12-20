With the Denver Broncos seemingly headed toward a change of ownership, a familiar name has surfaced as a potential suitor: Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning has reportedly been in close contact with multiple prospective ownership groups that are expected to be among the favorites to eventually gain control of the franchise from longtime owner Pat Bowlen, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Manning and his family have lived in Denver since he retired, with the two-time Super Bowl champion very much interested in taking a management position with the team as well.

A transaction involving the Broncos could be fast-tracked, according to La Canfora, with a formal vote on the issue possibly finalized at the league meetings in March and a new owner fully on board by October. The final sale price of the Broncos could serve as a benchmark for the rest of the league. If the team lands near $3 billion, it could lead to owners of other franchises taking interest in selling in the near future.

Manning played for the Broncos from 2012 to 2015, winning the league's MVP award in 2013 by setting the league's all-time single-season passing touchdowns record (55). He helped the team win Super Bowl 50 in what was the final game of his NFL career.

