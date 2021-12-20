Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Peyton Manning Eyeing Ownership Stake in Broncos

Author:

With the Denver Broncos seemingly headed toward a change of ownership, a familiar name has surfaced as a potential suitor: Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning has reportedly been in close contact with multiple prospective ownership groups that are expected to be among the favorites to eventually gain control of the franchise from longtime owner Pat Bowlen, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Manning and his family have lived in Denver since he retired, with the two-time Super Bowl champion very much interested in taking a management position with the team as well.

A transaction involving the Broncos could be fast-tracked, according to La Canfora, with a formal vote on the issue possibly finalized at the league meetings in March and a new owner fully on board by October. The final sale price of the Broncos could serve as a benchmark for the rest of the league. If the team lands near $3 billion, it could lead to owners of other franchises taking interest in selling in the near future.

SI Recommends

Manning played for the Broncos from 2012 to 2015, winning the league's MVP award in 2013 by setting the league's all-time single-season passing touchdowns record (55). He helped the team win Super Bowl 50 in what was the final game of his NFL career.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Broncos coverage, check out Mile High Huddle.

YOU MAY LIKE

natasha-cloud-wnba
WNBA

2022 WNBA Draft Lottery Winners and Losers

Who was the biggest beneficiary of Sunday’s lottery? And who is still on the hunt for a franchise centerpiece?

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is carted off the field after a play in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL

Broncos Give Encouraging Update on Bridgewater's Head Injury

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said on Sunday night that "so far everything has checked out well" with QB Teddy Bridgewater after his scary head injury.

The Lions defense was dominant during Sunday's 30-12 win over the Cardinals.
NFL

Lions Beat Cardinals, No Longer in Line to Have No. 1 Pick

With Detroit stunning Arizona on Sunday in a 30–12 blowout, the Lions have paved the way for another team to have the top pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL Week 15 takeaways
NFL

Week 15 Takeaways: A Very Steelers Victory, Ravens Make Right Call (but Call Wrong Play?)

Plus, Lions dominate Arizona, Texans get a season sweep, Burrow shines in Denver, chain gang drama, Jets’ bag of tricks, and much more!

dolphins-tua-tagovailoa-find-identity
NFL

The Dolphins Didn't Need a Quick Fix to Find an Identity

Miami tried to land Deshaun Watson in the middle of the season. Instead, the team reeled off six straight wins and got some reassurance about staying the course.

Bo Nix throws a pass vs. Mississippi State.
College Football

Former Auburn QB Bo Nix Transferring to Oregon

Newly hired Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham filled the same position at Auburn in 2019.

jordan-pefok
Soccer

USMNT’s Jordan Pefok Scores Four Goals for Young Boys in Swiss League

The American forward scored all four goals in the first 61 minutes against Lugano on Sunday.

joe-haden-pittsburgh
NFL

Steelers DB Haden Makes Game-Saving Tackle to Beat Titans

Joe Haden stepped up in a key moment for Pittsburgh on Sunday.