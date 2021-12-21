Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Bears' Robert Quinn Says NFL Refs Are 'Controlling the Game a Little Too Much'

Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn expressed his frustration at the NFL referees following Monday night's 17–9 loss to the Vikings, saying, "Some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy.

"These refs seem like they're controlling the game a little too much. So, when a play is clean and they're throwing a flag for something that they thought they could change a game [with] just by one flag ... let guys play ball."

Quinn's comments come as the Bears were assessed nine times for 91 yards in the loss, five of which were of the personal foul variety.

Among the notable penalties were a 15-yard flag on coach Matt Nagy for arguing a call and a flag on Chicago cornerback Teez Tabor for an illegal low block. The latter sparked an intense reaction online.

"If this was a couple of years ago, half of this stuff wouldn't even be called," Quinn said. "But now, they got so many of these stupid rules, they dang near in a ref's hands [and] could change the game in any given moment.

"I think they need to go check the refs they hire and not our coach."

Despite scoring only nine points, the Bears outgained the Vikings on offense, 370 yards to 193 yards. Chicago also recorded 24 first downs, compared with only 13 from Minnesota. 

Chicago, however, was 1-of-5 in the red zone and had three turnovers compared with one from its opponent. 

With the loss, the Bears dropped to 4–10 on the season. 

Minnesota is now 7–7.

