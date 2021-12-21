Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
NFL
NFL Officiating Twitter Account Explains Controversial Call in Bears vs. Vikings

Monday night's NFC North matchup between the Bears and Vikings featured a number of questionable officiating calls, the most notable of which occurred in the third quarter of Minnesota's 17-9 victory.

Chicago cornerback Teez Tabor was flagged for an illegal low block as he attempted to tackle Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Tabor's dive on the tackle is something you see most weeks in the NFL, and he was understandably frustrated when the call gave Minnesota a first down. 

The flag against Tabor drew plenty of criticism on Twitter throughout Monday evening. The NFL's officiating account weighed in on the play shortly after the conclusion of the contest.

"By rule, a player cannot block an opposing player low in an attempt to go through that opposing player to make a tackle on a runner," the account tweeted. "This rule has been expanded this year to any area outside of the the tight end box."

It's hard to ultimately argue the penalty had much bearing on the outcome on Monday. Chicago's offense was a mess for much of the evening, generating just three points until quarterback Justin Fields led a touchdown drive in garbage time. The Bears went 2-for-12 on third down on Monday, adding a 2-for-5 mark on fourth down. 

Chicago fell to 4–10 with Sunday's loss. Matt Nagy's squad will enter Week 16 in the NFC North cellar.

