NFL Releases Official Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Week 16
The playoff field is anything but settled as Week 16 approaches, with a number of divisions still up for grabs ahead of the regular season's final weeks.
The Patriots and Bills remain in a heated battle for the AFC East crown, while in the other conference, the Rams are locked in a race with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals for the NFC West title. With just three weeks left in the season, we could see some real chaos down the stretch.
So who has already clinched a playoff spot and who still has some work to do? Check out the full list of playoff scenarios for Week 16 below, courtesy of NFL.com.
AFC:
Clinched: None
Chiefs:
Kansas City clinches the AFC West title with either:
- KC win + LAC loss or tie
- KC tie + LAC loss
Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with one of:
- KC win
- KC tie + BUF
- KC tie + IND
- KC tie + CIN-BAL does not end in a tie
Patriots:
New England clinches the AFC East title with a:
- NE win + MIA loss or tie
New England clinches a playoff berth with one of:
- NE win + LV loss or tie + LAC loss
- NE win + IND loss or tie + CIN loss
- NE win + IND loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie
- NE win + IND loss or tie + LAC loss
- NE win + BAL loss + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss or tie
Titans:
Tennessee clinches the AFC South title with a:
- TEN win + IND loss
Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with either:
- TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss
- TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + BAL loss or tie
NFC
Clinched: Packers
Cardinals:
Arizona clinches a playoff berth with one of:
- ARI win or tie
- PHI loss or tie + SF loss
- PHI loss or tie + MIN loss or tie
- PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie
- MIN loss or tie + SF loss
- MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie
- NO loss or tie + SF loss
Cowboys:
Dallas clinches the NFC East title with either:
- DAL win or tie
- PHI loss or tie
Dallas clinches a playoff berth with one of:
- NO loss or tie
- SF loss
- TB win or tie
Rams:
Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with either:
- LAR win or tie
- PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie
Buccaneers
Tampa Bay clinches the NFC South title with either:
- TB win or tie
- NO loss or tie
Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with one of:
- MIN loss or tie + PHI loss or tie
- MIN loss or tie + DAL win or tie
