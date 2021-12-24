Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Addresses John Harbaugh Going for Two vs. Packers

Author:

The Ravens lost 31-30 to the Packers on Sunday night because their last-minute two-point conversion failed. Instead of settling for the tie and potentially forcing overtime, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for the late lead in regulation. 

Harbaugh's decision to go for two with only 47 seconds on the clock has been heavily discussed over the past few days. While he has received some criticism for this call, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker appears to be on his side. 

"I fully support it," Tucker said of Harbaugh's decision while on 'The Lounge' podcast. "Everybody on our team fully supports going for two because you have the chance to put the game away right then and there."

Tucker acknowledged that critics will share their opinions on Harbaugh's decision, but all that matters is that the locker room in Baltimore supports their coach. 

"Of course, there are plenty of folks who have their opinions and comments about it," Tucker added. "But it's one of those things where, if you're a part of it, a member of the team, if you're in it, you just understand that is the move. You go for two, and you put the game away. If it doesn't work out, you pick up the pieces, and you just move on."

The Ravens will be back in action this Sunday against the Bengals. The winner of that game will be in control of first place in the AFC North.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Baltimore Ravens, head over to Raven County

