Did Ravens Make Correct Decision Going For 2-Point Conversion Against Packers?

BALTIMORE — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to gamble.

However, his decision to go for a 2-point conversion to win a game in the final seconds proved to be costly for the second time in three weeks.

Baltimore pulled to within one point of the Green Bay Packers on an 8-yard touchdown run by Tyler Huntley. However, Huntley's pass to Mark Andrews on the potential 2-point conversion was incomplete and the Ravens lost 31-30.

Two weeks ago, Baltimore was in the same position against the Steelers. Lamar Jackson also attempted a pass to Andrews on a 2-point conversion that fell incomplete and the Ravens lost 20-19.

Both times, coach John Harbaugh defended the decision.

"We were just trying to go get the win right there," Harbaugh said. "I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out. I felt good about it. I thought we had a good play. Again, they made a really good play. I have to give that safety a lot of credit for getting out there and tipping that ball.”

The Ravens' roster has been decimated by injuries and they were playing without their entire starting secondary against the Packers. Baltimore was down to just four healthy cornerbacks when Tavon Young left with a concussion.

Huntley was subbing for Jackson, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

Baltimore was also short-handed against the Steelers and was dealing with the same situation in the secondary after cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury late in the game.

“That was ‘the’ decision. Anyone who second-guesses that is wrong," Andrews said about going for 2.

The Ravens season will likely come down to next week's matchup in Cincinnati. The Ravens and Bengals are tied for first place in the AFC North and the winner of that game could decide which team goes to the playoffs.

Would Harbaugh gamble again with so much at stake?

You can bet on it.