The Steelers will allow offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to head back to the college ranks, where he will join Dan Lanning’s staff at Oregon, the team has confirmed.

The move was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, with Yahoo’s Pete Thamel confirming Monday that Klemm was given permission to take the new job immediately by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Monday.

Klemm will take over a host of duties with the Ducks program, serving as offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He will also have the title of assistant head coach.

Chris Morgan, the franchise’s assistant offensive line coach, will step into the role left vacant by Klemm. He previously served as offensive line coach for the Falcons (from 2015 to ’20), and assistant offensive line coach with the Super Bowl champion Seahawks (’14). Washington (2011 to ’13) and the Raiders (2009–10).

Klemm returns to college football after three seasons at the NFL level.

The former Hawai’i standout served on staff at SMU from 2008 to ’11, before a long stint at UCLA from 2012 to ’16. He served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator with the Bruins, adding the associate head coach title in 2014.

He brings a fair amount of Pac-12 experience to Lanning’s staff. Lanning, the defensive coordinator at Georgia, took the Oregon job after four seasons under Kirby Smart, when the school lost coach Mario Cristobal to Miami. It will be the first head coaching job for the 35-year old.

