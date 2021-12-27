Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Steelers OL Coach Adrian Klemm Leaving for Oregon Today

Author:

The Steelers will allow offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to head back to the college ranks, where he will join Dan Lanning’s staff at Oregon, the team has confirmed

The move was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, with Yahoo’s Pete Thamel confirming Monday that Klemm was given permission to take the new job immediately by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Monday.

Klemm will take over a host of duties with the Ducks program, serving as offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He will also have the title of assistant head coach. 

Chris Morgan, the franchise’s assistant offensive line coach, will step into the role left vacant by Klemm. He previously served as offensive line coach for the Falcons (from 2015 to ’20), and assistant offensive line coach with the Super Bowl champion Seahawks (’14). Washington (2011 to ’13) and the Raiders (2009–10).

SI Recommends

Klemm returns to college football after three seasons at the NFL level.

The former Hawai’i standout served on staff at SMU from 2008 to ’11, before a long stint at UCLA from 2012 to ’16. He served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator with the Bruins, adding the associate head coach title in 2014.

He brings a fair amount of Pac-12 experience to Lanning’s staff. Lanning, the defensive coordinator at Georgia, took the Oregon job after four seasons under Kirby Smart, when the school lost coach Mario Cristobal to Miami. It will be the first head coaching job for the 35-year old.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Pittsburgh Steelers, head over to All Steelers.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA 75th-anniversary logo
NBA

Report: NBA to Shorten Quarantine Time

The decision is reportedly made in light of expert research

Tommaso Ciampa (right) defended his NXT title at MSG over the Christmas holiday.
Wrestling

NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa Loves MSG

“Any time I get asked to do the Garden, I’ll always say yes.”

Bruce Arians with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Arians Welcomes Requests From Assistants to Interview for Jobs

He was asked specifically about his two coordinators.

Boise State's offense against San Diego State.
College Football

Sources: Central Michigan Could Face Wazzu Due to Boise State’s COVID-19 Issues

Washington State is looking for a new opponent after Miami’s COVID-19 issues knocked them out of the Sun Bowl.

Matt Nagy coaches vs. the Seahawks.
NFL

Bears Coach Matt Nagy Under Assumption He Will Finish Out 2021 Season

Chicago finds itself at 5–10 entering Week 17 with change possibly coming

Blake Corum stretching.
College Football

Blake Corum Gives Update on Injury Ahead of CFP

He injured his ankle on Nov. 6 and it has hindered him since.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks on a panel.
NBA

Kareem: LeBron's COVID-19 Meme Instagram Post a 'Blow to His Worthy Legacy'

James appeared to compare COVID-19 to the cold and flu in an Instagram post last week.

Sam Darnold with the Panthers.
NFL

Newton, Rhule React to Fans Booing Team at Home

Rhule took responsibility, but Newton didn't think his coach deserved to be booed.