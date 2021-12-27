Bears Coach Matt Nagy Under Assumption He Will Finish Out 2021 Season

Bears coach Matt Nagy was asked Monday if he assumed he will coach the team's final two games of the regular season.

“Yes,” Nagy said.

Nagy's answer comes as NFL Network reported Sunday that Nagy's future with Chicago is in doubt. Ian Rapoport says that it is becoming ”clearer and clearer” that the team is headed for a coaching change this offseason.

Per ESPN, Nagy said Monday he was not aware of changes to the timing of the Bears' annual evaluation process for coaches, which typically concludes after the regular season.

Nagy's future with the Bears has long been the topic of speculation. Earlier this season, Nagy denied a report that had said he had been informed that the club's Thanksgiving contest against the Lions would be his last with the franchise.

Nagy has been the Bears' coach for each of the past four seasons. He led the team to the postseason in both 2018 and last year. However, never once has the team advanced past the first round of the playoffs.

Chicago opened this season 3–2, but has lost five consecutive games and finds itself at 5–10 entering Week 17.

The Bears beat the Seahawks on Sunday, 25–24, with Nagy praising his team's effort.

“You never know [what the result will be],” he said. “But you can always judge effort. We saw that yesterday. ... You value that. It states to who the players are in this building. They deserve that and they deserve to have the feeling to win. It's been a little while. When you get a chance to get a win, you've got to enjoy it. And for me personally, I'm just really happy for the players.”

They finish the season with games against the Giants and Vikings.

