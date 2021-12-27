Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bills Coach Sean McDermott on Coaching Against Bill Belichick: 'He's the Standard'

Author:

Following Buffalo's 33–21 win over the Patriots on Sunday, Bills coach Sean McDermott clarified his comments from early December when he said “not [to] give more credit than we need to give credit to Belichick.”

The initial comments came after New England's 14–10 win, a game in which the Patriots attempted just three passes.

On Sunday, McDermott told The MMQB's Albert Breer, “I’ll talk about that quote, first of all. I know what I meant to say, and I have the utmost respect for Bill. And it was more about what I and our team didn’t do. And things sometimes take on a life of their own, I guess. But look, Bill Belichick makes me a better coach. He’s the standard. And so he just … he challenges even the opposite coach to continue to grow. It’s so hard to beat his team.”

The Bills defeated the Patriots 33–21 on Sunday in Gillette Stadium to move into a tie for first-place in the AFC East. Buffalo currently holds the division tiebreaker.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns and added 64 rushing yards in the victory. 

SI Recommends

“I think probably the bigger maturation area is taking some of those checkdowns early in the game like he was, and us getting some RAC off of those checkdown opportunities that we had there after that,” McDermott told The MMQB of Allen.

Buffalo never trailed Sunday and became the first team to win at New England in consecutive seasons since the Colts in 2005 and 2006.

Buffalo finishes off the regular season at home with games against the Falcons and Jets. The Patriots host the Jaguars in Week 17 before traveling to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 18. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Bills, visit Bills Central

YOU MAY LIKE

The two Washington defensive tackles stand on the field.
NFL

Washington DTs Explain Sideline Incident vs. Cowboys

Here's how they explained what happened on the sideline between them.

Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic and the Washington Spirit produced some of American soccer's top stories in 2021
Soccer

American Soccer's 21 Best Moments, Highlights of 2021

The individuals, instances, teams and triumphs that we'll remember most from the last year across the sport.

dCOVdubiousachievements.HZ
Play
More Sports

From Stoned Gondoliers to MJ’s Used Undies—the Lowlights of 2021

The past year has provided countless feelgood moments. These are not among them.

David Diamante
Boxing

For Ring Announcer David Diamante, His Fight Starts Now

A harrowing motorcycle accident almost left him paralyzed, but the popular boxing voice wants people to know that he will bounce back.

mmqb-week-16-josh-allen-carson-wentz-cooper-kupp
NFL

MMQB: How Patriots Have Pushed Bills to Get Better

Sean McDermott discusses his comments about Bill Belichick and Josh Allen's play. Plus, much more from Week 16.

ron rivera
NFL

Ron Rivera Speaks Candidly on WFT Situation After Blowout

Rivera was candid in his post-game press conference after Washington’s loss to the Cowboys, alluding to serious off-field issues the team has had to deal with.

sean-mcdermott-bills-worthy-patriots-adversary
NFL

Sean McDermott Is a Worthy Belichick Adversary

The Bills won their highly anticipated rematch with the Patriots, and did it in a way that'll sting their longtime AFC East foe.

demarcus lawrence
NFL

Watch: All Eight Touchdowns the Cowboys Scored Against WFT

Everything went Dallas’s way in a 56–14 romp of Washington on Sunday night, as the Cowboys offense put up the most points of any team this season.