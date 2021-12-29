Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Old Clip Of John Madden Ribbing Troy Aikman Goes Viral After NFL Legend's Death

Author:

Like his boisterous personality, John Madden's impact on the game of football is larger than life. The NFL icon passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85, drawing tributes from across the sport for his decades-long, Hall of Fame career. While his legacy as a coach and namesake of the popular Madden NFL video game series are enough to cement his legendary status, it was his work in the broadcast booth that perhaps stands tall above the rest for football fans of a certain age.

Case in point: the following clip in which Madden breaks down the facial hair (or lack thereof) of fellow Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. Taken from the 1995 season, Madden comments on how Aikman is attempting to grow a beard, then proceeds to roast the Cowboys quarterback while employing his patented style of diagramming lines on Aikman's face, drawing attention to the spots where the beard just won't grow.

“I mean, you've got a little in here and a little up there,” Madden said as he drew lines across Aikman's cheek. “But he doesn't have anything here at all,” drawing a line where a mustache would be.

When broadcast partner Pat Summerall comments that patience is required for Aikman, Madden retorts back, “I don't think he's doing a very good job. I'd quit.”

Aikman was among the many people around football who paid tribute to Madden after news of his death came out, calling Madden, “an incredible friend.”

