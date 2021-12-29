Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Fox Announces It Will Re-Air Its Documentary on John Madden the Next Two Nights

FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2006.

Fox Sports announced that it will re-air its documentary on NFL legend John Madden for two consecutive evenings—Tuesday and Wednesday—in the wake of his death. 

The league announced earlier Tuesday evening that Madden unexpectedly died at 85 years old earlier in the morning. Commissioner Roger Goodell said, in part, “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others.”

NFL Network also aired John Madden: A Football Life & America’s Game: 1976 Oakland Raiders on Tuesday evening in honor of the legend. Madden reached monumental levels as a coach—leading Oakland to a 103-32-7 regular-season record and won the Super Bowl during the 1976 season in the span of 10 years. But he is likely best known for his broadcasts, working for the likes of CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC and winning multiple Emmys, and the football video game made in his name—EA Sports' Madden NFL.

