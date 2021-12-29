Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Publish date:

Vikings' Adam Thielen To Miss Rest of Regular Season After Ankle Surgery

Author:

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen underwent season-ending surgery on his left ankle on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the '21 regular season, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. The move was first reported by Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Minnesota placed the 31-year-old on the injured reserve list on Wednesday. 

Thielen, who played in the Vikings’ game against the Rams on Sunday, previously missed Minnesota's last two games—against the Steelers and the Bears—with a sprained left ankle. However, the two-time Pro Bowler re-injured his ankle on Sunday, finishing the game with three catches for 40 yards in the Vikings’ loss.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says that Thielen will be out for “roughly one month,” so he could return if Minnesota manages a deep playoff run.

Through 13 games this season, Thielen finished with 67 receptions for 726 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns. Thielen is under contract with Minnesota for three more years. 

The Vikings (7–8) currently sit behind the 49ers and the Eagles for the final two wild-card sports in the NFC playoff picture. Minnesota's final two games of the season include a road game against NFC North division rival Packers on Sunday before facing the the Bears in its regular season finale.

