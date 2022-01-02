Sunday’s game vs. the Lions could mark the last home contest in which coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson work together.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is a league-wide feeling Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season.

The two have been together since 2012, when Seattle drafted Wilson in the third round. Wilson has a 102-53-1 regular season record over that span.

The Seahawks have made two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII over the Broncos, during his tenure.

Last offseason there was countless speculation about Wilson’s future with the franchise. Wilson reportedly did not demand a trade from the Seahawks, but the Bears, Raiders, Saints and Cowboys made up a list of teams his agent said he would have wanted to go to had a deal happened.

According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, Wilson alluded to the desire for more control over how he wanted to finish his career, and where he saw things going during exit meetings last year.

Earlier this week, Wilson acknowledged his uncertain future, saying, “I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game [in Seattle]. But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL."

Wilson missed three games in October because of a finger injury and has been inconsistent at times this season. He has completed 65% of his passes for 2,639 yards, tossing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He is under contract for two more years for $51 million.

Carroll is under contract through the 2025 season.

The Seahawks (5-10) will finish the ‘21 season with a losing record for the first time since 2011, and have recorded double-digit losses for the first time since 2009, the year before Carroll was hired.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game vs. Detroit is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

