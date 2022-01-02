Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson Could Possibly Split in Offseason

Author:

Sunday’s game vs. the Lions could mark the last home contest in which coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson work together.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is a league-wide feeling Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season.

The two have been together since 2012, when Seattle drafted Wilson in the third round. Wilson has a 102-53-1 regular season record over that span. 

The Seahawks have made two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII over the Broncos, during his tenure.

Last offseason there was countless speculation about Wilson’s future with the franchise. Wilson reportedly did not demand a trade from the Seahawks, but the Bears, Raiders, Saints and Cowboys made up a list of teams his agent said he would have wanted to go to had a deal happened. 

According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, Wilson alluded to the desire for more control over how he wanted to finish his career, and where he saw things going during exit meetings last year.

Earlier this week, Wilson acknowledged his uncertain future, saying, “I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game [in Seattle]. But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL."

SI Recommends

Wilson missed three games in October because of a finger injury and has been inconsistent at times this season. He has completed 65% of his passes for 2,639 yards, tossing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. 

He is under contract for two more years for $51 million.

Carroll is under contract through the 2025 season.

The Seahawks (5-10) will finish the ‘21 season with a losing record for the first time since 2011, and have recorded double-digit losses for the first time since 2009, the year before Carroll was hired.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game vs. Detroit is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Seahawks, visit Seahawk Maven

YOU MAY LIKE

Jimmy Garoppolo throws a football vs. the Titans.
NFL

Report: 49ers’ Jimmy G Expected to Have Offseason Surgery

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games.

Matt Nagy walks onto the field.
NFL

Report: Bears Likely to Move On From Matt Nagy This Offseason

Chicago opened this season 3–2, but has lost five consecutive games and finds itself at 5–10 entering Week 17.

Katsuyori Shibata wrestles Zack Sabre Jr.
Wrestling

Katsuyori Shibata Days Away From Completing Miracle Comeback

Five years after a hematoma left him partially paralyzed, the 42-year-old is ready to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s biggest stage.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral gets checked out by a trainer
College Football

Corral's Injury Is Why Bowl-Skippers Don't Deserve Our Scorn

Kirk Herbstreit says some players "don't love football." It's not their fault bowl games aren't worth the injury risk—it's the system's.

matt corral
College Football

Video: Ole Miss' Matt Corral Suffers Leg Injury vs. Baylor

Corral's was brought down awkwardly and had his leg rolled up on late in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl.

wwe-the-Usos
Wrestling

The Usos Represent The Bloodline at WWE’s ‘Day One’

Jimmy and Jey Uso kicked off an eventful show and continued to set the standard of excellence in tag team wrestling against their rivals.

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates a TD
College Football

Bowls Roundup: Best From the New Year's Day Games

A thrilling Rose Bowl was the highlight of the day.

kevin porter jr
NBA

Report: Rockets’ Porter Jr. Leaves Game at Halftime After Argument

Porter was apparently involved in a heated discussion during halftime and refused to return to the court.