NFL Rumors: Bears Still 'Paying Attention' to Wilson

Despite the Seahawks recently rejecting the Bears' trade package for Russell Wilson, Chicago remains hopeful for a chance to acquire the star quarterback.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle could still trade Wilson if they can find another elite quarterback to fill the Super Bowl champion's spot.

"I'm told that the Bears still are paying attention to Russell Wilson and have not abandoned hopes that they could eventually trade for [him]," Schefter said on ESPN's Get Up.

If Chicago acquires Wilson, that might make things awkward for Andy Dalton, who just signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the team. In his introductory press conference on Thursday, Dalton said the Bears told him he'd be their starting quarterback.

The Bears are looking to turn the franchise around after going 8–8 last season and losing to the Saints in the opening round of the playoffs. The franchise hasn't won a playoff game since 2010.

Earlier this week, Dan Patrick reported Chicago offered the Seahawks three first-round picks, two starters and a third-round pick in exchange for Wilson, which Seattle rebuffed.

Wilson has not demanded a trade from the Seahawks, but his agent revealed the Bears are one of four destinations he would prefer if a deal eventually happens. The Raiders, Saints and Cowboys round out the list.

According to Schefter, potential trades for Wilson could happen around the time of the NFL draft.

