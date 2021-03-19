NFL Rumors: Bears Still 'Paying Attention' to Wilson

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Dalton’s Fantasy Impact on Bears
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Dalton’s Fantasy Impact on Bears

NFL Rumors: Bears 'Have Not Abandoned Hopes' for Russell Wilson Trade

Author:
Publish date:

Despite the Seahawks recently rejecting the Bears' trade package for Russell Wilson, Chicago remains hopeful for a chance to acquire the star quarterback.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle could still trade Wilson if they can find another elite quarterback to fill the Super Bowl champion's spot. 

"I'm told that the Bears still are paying attention to Russell Wilson and have not abandoned hopes that they could eventually trade for [him]," Schefter said on ESPN's Get Up.

If Chicago acquires Wilson, that might make things awkward for Andy Dalton, who just signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the team. In his introductory press conference on Thursday, Dalton said the Bears told him he'd be their starting quarterback.

The Bears are looking to turn the franchise around after going 8–8 last season and losing to the Saints in the opening round of the playoffs. The franchise hasn't won a playoff game since 2010. 

Earlier this week, Dan Patrick reported Chicago offered the Seahawks three first-round picks, two starters and a third-round pick in exchange for Wilson, which Seattle rebuffed.

Wilson has not demanded a trade from the Seahawks, but his agent revealed the Bears are one of four destinations he would prefer if a deal eventually happens. The Raiders, Saints and Cowboys round out the list.

According to Schefter, potential trades for Wilson could happen around the time of the NFL draft.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:

  • The Ravens have reached out to free-agent WR Kenny Golladay's agent. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • The Bengals are releasing DT Geno Atkins after 11 seasons. (Team announcement)
  • Cincinnati is also releasing QB Ryan Finley, which will clear some salary cap space for their new signings. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Broncos are getting close to re-signing safety Justin Simmons. He's expected to receive a four-year, $61 million dollar deal with $35 million in guarantees. (Benjamin Allbright, KAO Colorado)
  • The Browns are re-signing kicker Cody Parkey to a one-year deal. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Bears Still 'Paying Attention' to Wilson

The Seahawks previously rejected a Bears trade package that included three first-round picks in exchange for Russell Wilson.

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period

nfl
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Takes Care of ESPN in New Television Deal

ESPN clear winner, while fans lose again in new NFL TV deal.

March Madness logo on a basketball
Play
College Basketball

2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 1 Schedule, Recaps

Follow along as SI keeps you updated on all of the action on the first full day of March Madness.

Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Second Basemen ADP Analysis

Shawn Childs looks at the early movers in average draft position at the second base position heading into the 2021 fantasy baseball season

Roman Reigns punches Daniel Bryan at Elimination Chambers
Play
Wrestling

WWE Network’s Move to Peacock a Mixed Bag for Wrestling Fans

There is a lot to like about the WWE Network’s move to Peacock but plenty of hiccups, too.

March Madness logo at mid-court during the 2019 NCAA Tournament
Play
College Basketball

What Channel is truTV?

If you're confused about where to find March Madness games on truTV, don't worry. We've got you covered.

The Champions League quarterfinal field
Play
Soccer

The Road to the Champions League Final Is Paved With Intrigue

The path to the final in Istanbul will be thrilling, with the four matchups and potential semifinals set and yielding some entertaining possibilities.