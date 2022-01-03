Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Report: Derrick Henry Could Come Off Injured Reserve Before Week 18

Author:

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday the team may activate running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve ahead of Week 18. 

The Titans will have 21 days to place Henry on their roster after he is designated to return from practice. He is unlikely to play in Week 18, though he could join Tennessee in practice before the Titans face the Texans on Sunday.

"[Henry] is doing some work today and we'll see when that window opens and probably make a decision midweek," Vrabel said Monday, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.

Henry, 27, led the NFL with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games this season before suffering a foot injury against the Colts on Oct. 31. He also led the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2019 and 2020. 

The Titans enter Week 18 at 11–5 after winning five of eight games without Henry to gain control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC on a tiebreaker. While they've performed admirably without him, it'd surely help to welcome the NFL's best running back into the fold before a crucial season-ending contest that could clinch them a bye for the first week of the playoffs.

For More Tennessee Titans coverage, check out All Titans.

