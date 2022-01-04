Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Expected to Play in Week 18 vs. Lions

Author:

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Sunday he expects to play in Week 18 despite Green Bay having secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC. 

Rodgers added star wide receiver Davante Adams is likely to play as well against Detroit. It's unclear how long Rodgers and Adams will stay on the field, though it appears that they will log at least a few snaps to close the regular season. 

“This is the first game that my toe got through the game without any issues, no pregame painkiller shot, so I'm feeling good,” Rodgers said following Green Bay's 37-10 win over the Vikings, per NFL.com. “There was definitely a time a few weeks ago when we started to project and think if we could get the one seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest.

“But I'm going to play next week and I expect Davante [Adams] to play and our guys to play, so we're looking forward to finishing off the season on a high note and then getting the bye.” 

SI Recommends

Green Bay's first playoff game will be on either Jan. 22 or Jan. 23 after its first-round bye. The 2021 playoffs will mark Rodgers's 12th postseason with the Packers, and he is now seeking his career Super Bowl.

Rodgers is the favorite to win a second straight MVP award (and the fourth of his career) this season. He enters Week 18 with 3,977 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

More NFL Coverage: 

MAQB: Evaluating Trevor Lawrence's Rookie Season
GamePlan: Annual Future NFL GMs List
There Was Never Any Redemption Story in Antonio Brown
Packer Central: LaFleur Faces Same Dilemma as McCarthy in 2011

For More Green Bay Packers coverage, check out Packer Central. 

YOU MAY LIKE

rece-davis-kirk-herbstreit
Play
Extra Mustard

Rece Davis Says He Was ‘Angered,’ ‘Irritated’ By Everyone Bashing Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN's Rece Davis defends Kirk Herbstreit over comments about today's football player

Ken Rosenthal reporting for Fox Sports (left) and Rob Manfred on the field before a game (right)
Extra Mustard

Ken Rosenthal Situation Highlights Problem With League-Owned Media

And it couldn’t have come at a worse time for MLB.

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and center Christian Wood (35) react after a play during overtime against the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA

Rockets Need a Culture Reset

Houston should move on from disgruntled players Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood.

Ohio State quarterback J.P. Andrade during the spring game.
College Football

Ohio State QB J.P. Andrade Enters Transfer Portal

He's the fourth Buckeyes quarterback to enter the portal since the end of the regular season.

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Tuchel
Soccer

Tuchel: Lukaku Apologizes, Ready to Clean Up 'Mess' at Chelsea

Lukaku said in an interview he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he had issues with his manager's style of play.

dCOVbrown_HZ2
NFL

There Was Never Any Redemption Story in Antonio Brown

Nothing Bruce Arians, Tom Brady or anyone in the Bucs organization says can mask what the arrangement between this team and this player ultimately was.

Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Season Comes to a Close as NFL Playoff Scenarios Become Clear

A last-minute touchdown swung plenty of fantasy championships Monday night. Did Najee Harris help or hurt your team?

Soccer predictions on the USMNT, World Cup and future for Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland
Soccer

World Soccer Predictions for 2022

Take a look into our crystal ball for a glimpse into how the sport's biggest and most pressing stories will unfold in the year ahead.