Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Sunday he expects to play in Week 18 despite Green Bay having secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Rodgers added star wide receiver Davante Adams is likely to play as well against Detroit. It's unclear how long Rodgers and Adams will stay on the field, though it appears that they will log at least a few snaps to close the regular season.

“This is the first game that my toe got through the game without any issues, no pregame painkiller shot, so I'm feeling good,” Rodgers said following Green Bay's 37-10 win over the Vikings, per NFL.com. “There was definitely a time a few weeks ago when we started to project and think if we could get the one seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest.

“But I'm going to play next week and I expect Davante [Adams] to play and our guys to play, so we're looking forward to finishing off the season on a high note and then getting the bye.”

Green Bay's first playoff game will be on either Jan. 22 or Jan. 23 after its first-round bye. The 2021 playoffs will mark Rodgers's 12th postseason with the Packers, and he is now seeking his career Super Bowl.

Rodgers is the favorite to win a second straight MVP award (and the fourth of his career) this season. He enters Week 18 with 3,977 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

