January 4, 2022
NFL
Video: Ben Roethlisberger Tears Up in Heinz Field Finale

Goodbyes are never easy, but Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger bid adieu to Heinz Field in style.

Playing in what is almost certainly his final game in front of his home fans, Roethlisberger guided Pittsburgh to a 26-14 win over the Browns on Monday night. The Steelers jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a five-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson, and never looked back from there, maintaining their lead for the rest of the night.

After the clock finally ran out, Roethlisberger was surrounded by teammates for a round of hugs. When it was finally time for his post-game interview, the emotions came out as the 18-year veteran choked back tears while discussing what the night meant to him.

"I'm so thankful and blessed to be able to call this place home for almost half my life," Roethlisberger said. "In front of these fans, seeing all the signs, all the jerseys, I'm just so blessed and so thankful."

Roethlisberger finished the game completing 24 of 46 pass attempts for 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception. After the Browns scored with 1:10 left in the game to cut the deficit to 19-14, Pittsburgh sealed the win on a 37-yard touchdown run by Najee Harris. Harris finished the game with 188 yards on 28 carries.

For more coverage on the Pittsburgh Steelers, check out All Steelers.

