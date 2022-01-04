Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Player(s)
Bud Dupree

Titans' Bud Dupree Charged With Misdemeanor Assault in Fight at Walgreens

Author:

Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was charged with misdemeanor assault after he was involved in a fight at a Walgreens store in Nashville on Sunday, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The fight happened after the Titans defeated the Dolphins to win the AFC South. According to the department's release, a group of people that Dupree was with got into an argument with a male employee inside the store located in the 1100 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, around 8 p.m. 

The group left out of the store and re-entered with Dupree, who grabbed the employee and and his phone before they began to fight. Don Aaron, the MNPD spokesperson, said the man was allegedly filming during the altercation. 

The Tennesseean reported that Dupree had left the store by the time police arrived and the male employee suffered a cut to his forehead. 

A Titans spokesperson said Monday that the organization was “aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.”

Per the release, Dupree and his attorney met with detectives from the MNPD on Tuesday to receive his citation, which states that Dupree is to report for booking in three weeks. 

Dupree, a former pass rusher with the Steelers, signed with the Titans during the 2021 offseason on a five-year, $82.5 million deal in March. The 28-year-old has recorded three sacks, eight quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defended in 10 games with the Titans this season.

