Report: NFL to Stop Using Wonderlic Test at 2022 Combine

The NFL is reportedly planning to eliminate the use of the Wonderlic test at the combine, according to a memo obtained by the Associated Press that was sent to NFL teams Wednesday.

The 20-minute, 50-question test, which claimed to measure cognitive ability, has long been the source of controversy for its outdated importance during the NFL Combine and its inability to predict NFL success.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Wonderlic is believed to have been introduced to the NFL in the 1970s by former Cowboys coach Tom Landry, who reportedly relied on the test to choose prospective players during a decade when Dallas made four Super Bowls.

The decision to eliminate the Wonderlic test comes as the NFL looks to improve the general experience for NFL draft prospects at the combine.

In Wednesday's memo, the NFL threatened significant fines and the loss of draft picks if teams conduct themselves in an unprofessional manner in interviews with draft prospects.

“All clubs should ensure that prospective draft picks are afforded a respectful and professional NFL environment—one that is consistent with state and federal law and our shared commitment to respect, diversity and inclusion,” the memo said.

