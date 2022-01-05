Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was asked Wednesday his thoughts on a plan for fans to attend the final game of the season in clown suits to take aim at owner Shad Khan.

Lawrence said he understood why fans were planning the event, noting "I get the frustration."

“Would I do that, personally? No I wouldn't do it, but fans feel how they feel,” Lawrence said, per First Coast News's Mia O'Brien. “But it's hard after this year...I get the frustration.”

The movement started on social media when users changed their Twitter avatars to the clown emoji dawning Khan's signature mustache. Now, fans plan on attending Sunday's season finale in red rubber noses, face paint and colorful wigs, per The Associated Press.

The fans's goal is to try and persuade Khan to fire general manager Trent Baalke, who will reportedly be retained. Former coach Urban Meyer was fired during his first season in the NFL after several scandals.

The Jaguars (2–14) will host the Colts (9–7) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday to end what has been a disappointing season all around.

