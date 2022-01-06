It's the final week of the regular season. The first Week 18 in NFL history. It can often be tricky to foresee how these matchups will play out, since many teams have nothing to play for in terms of their game's result. Some teams who have already clinched their postseason seed, such as the Packers, will almost surely give plenty of rest to their first-string players. Others have long been playing out the string, but could be motivated to play spoiler for those still alive in the playoff race. We're here to help you sort through the confusion.

Watch NFL games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Want NFL picks against the spread? Check out SI Betting for best bets and insights.

More NFL Coverage:



• Mailbag: Remembering Dan Reeves; 2022 QB Movement

• The Buccaneers Enabled Antonio Brown Until the End

• MAQB: Evaluating Trevor Lawrence's Rookie Season

• Ranking the Remaining Options for WFT's New Name

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.