Russell Wilson Asked Why He Says He ‘Hopes’ to Be a Seahawk

Russell Wilson’s future has been a major source of intrigue around the NFL this year, with widespread speculation that this could be his last year with the Seahawks. With a no-trade clause in his contract, logic dictates that it would largely be his decision to leave.

During a press conference Thursday, Corbin K. Smith of Seahawk Maven asked Wilson what he has to gain keeping the door open by saying that he “hopes” to stay in Seattle, rather than definitively saying that he will be the Seahawks quarterback, given his no-trade clause.

Wilson didn't say that he’ll definitely be a Seahawk going forward, but did offer that his “plan” is to win more Super Bowls with the franchise.

“When it comes to a no-trade clause in sports, the main reason is so that teams can’t trade somebody to anywhere. That’s the No. 1 reason, right? ’Cause in sports, you can wake up the next morning and you're gone to somewhere else. That’s the No. 1 reason,” Wilson said.

“For me, I think what I’m really super passionate about obviously, my goal is to win more Super Bowls. And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple. There’s nothing really else other than that.”

The Seahawks are having their most disappointing season of the Wilson era, with a 6–10 record entering Week 18. The franchise sits in last place in the grueling NFC West.

Wilson missed time due to injuries for the first time in his NFL career in 2021, sitting out three games at midseason due to a thumb injury. The team went 1–2 in his absence, and is 5–8 with the franchise quarterback in the lineup.

