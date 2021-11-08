Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Russell Wilson Announces Return From Injury With Succession-Themed Video

Author:

Sunday's Packers vs. Seahawks game at Lambeau Field could feature the return of two superstar quarterbacks. Green Bay hopes Aaron Rodgers will be cleared from the positive COVID-19 diagnosis that ruled him out of this weekend's game against the Seahawks. Russell Wilson has been cleared to return from his fractured finger.

Wilson suffered the injury during the Seahawks's Week 5 loss to the Rams. He underwent surgery days later as doctors inserting a pin into the finger. On Nov. 1, Wilson posted a picture of the pin after it was removed.

The Seahawks were on a bye week this weekend which gave Wilson an extra week to rest up.

Wilson posted a video showing some stages of his recovery, with the footage made to look grainy and set to the theme of HBO's hit drama Succession.

Moments after Wilson's tweet, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the quarterback has been cleared to play on Sunday by the surgeon who treated his finger. The Seahawks confirmed as much with a statement.

It isn't an official announcement that Wilson will be the Seahawks' starting quarterback on Sunday, but things are moving in that direction.

Geno Smith has led the way for Seattle in Wilson's absence. In four games. He completed 65 of 95 passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

The Seahawks went just 1–2 in Smith's three starts with a pair of three-point losses against the Steelers and the Saints, before a blowout win over the Jaguars in Week 8.

Seattle is 3–5 on the season. They trail the 8–1 Cardinals and 7–2 Rams in the NFC West and sit on the outside looking for the wild card picture at the moment.

Seahawks at Packers is set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 14.

