Report: Fan Files $6B Lawsuit Against Jets, Giants for Claiming NY But Playing in NJ

A fan has filed a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against the Jets and Giants because the franchises claim New York but both play in New Jersey, according to the New York Daily News.

The $6 billion lawsuit was filed in a Manhattan federal court, requesting that the franchises dump MetLife Stadium and return to New York by 2025. Until then, the fan demands a rebrand of both the Jets and Giants, calling them the East Rutherford Giants/Jets as long as they are in New Jersey. 

“If the Giants and Jets want to call themselves New York teams, they need to come back to New York,” said plaintiff Abdiell Suero in court documents. “I’ve traveled to and from MetLife Stadium by mass transit and car service, and both ways are a nightmare.”

The lawsuit is specifically seeking $2 billion in monetary damages and $4 billion in punitive damages. Additionally, there are legal claims of false advertising and deceptive practices. Suero and his attorney claimed the teams’ moves to New Jersey took a toll on the fanbase, saying, “Plaintiff and the class of New York Giants and Jets fans respectfully request that both teams return to the State of New York so they can enjoy all the healthy social, psychological and physical benefits associated with sports identifications of their home NFL teams.”

“The move to New Jersey financially benefited the the defendants alone at the expense of plaintiff and the class of millions of Giants and Jets fans ... Plaintiff and the class have suffered mental and emotional damage, including depression, sadness and anxiety ... as a result of the Defendants’ conduct.”

The Giants did issue a statement saying “this case has no merit and we will defend it vigorously.” 

