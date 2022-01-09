Sunday's Week 18 contest between the Steelers and Ravens marked one of the most dramatic endings of the 2021 season, with Pittsburgh pulling off an overtime win to effectively secure the No. 7 seed in the AFC. But not all football fans around the country saw the Steelers win on a walk-off field goal.

NFL rules dictated CBS turn to its slate of afternoon games in certain markets rather than show the ending of Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh. The move elicited quite the reaction from fans across the country, especially those who were forced to watch the start of Jets vs. Bills.

Perhaps future years will bring a change in the NFL's protocols in these situations, though there has been no announcement to that effect as the 2021 season comes to a close. Luckily for Steelers fans, they'll almost certainly be able to watch Ben Roethlisberger at least one more time during wild-card weekend.

Pittsburgh will hold the AFC's No. 7 seed barring a tie between the Raiders and Chargers on Sunday night, with a playoff matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs likely on the horizon. The Steelers finished the regular season at 9–7–1, while the Ravens finished at 8–9.

