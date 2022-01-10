Skip to main content
NFL Vet Shaq Lawson Clears Waivers, Can Play for Any Team in Playoffs

With the NFL playoffs set to kick off on Saturday, the 14 teams still in the hunt for the Vince Lombardi Trophy have an intriguing option to add a last-minute reinforcement to their defenses.

Veteran linebacker Shaq Lawson officially cleared waivers on Monday, two days after he was released by the Jets. He is now a free agent and eligible to join any team for the playoffs, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Lawson appeared in 14 games for the Jets this season with seven starts. The former first-round pick, who's in his sixth season in the league, made 23 total tackles with five tackles for loss and one fumble recovery on the year.

Lawson spent his first four seasons with the Bills before signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Dolphins before the 2020 campaign. He was traded to the Texans in March, then traded to New York in August before ever appearing in a game with Houston. Lawson posted a career-best 6.5 sacks in 2019, and has 21.5 sacks for his career.

