There has been speculation that the Panthers are planning to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey and on Monday, the Panthers organization addressed the subject upfront. General manager Scott Fitterer laid those rumors to bed but was clear he will always take calls regarding trade inquisitions.

“I would love for him to be here but I would never not take a call,” he told reporters. “If somebody calls and offers something crazy, yeah, you would look at it but there is no intentions right now of trading Christian McCaffrey.”

Coach Matt Rhule echoed the sentiment and went as far as to say he “fully expects” that the 25-year-old tailback will be in a Panthers uniform next season, according to NFL Network.

McCaffrey is unquestionably one of the most dynamic players in the NFL when on the field but he's struggled to stay healthy recently. He didn't miss a single game in his first three seasons, but he has only appeared in 10 total games in the past two years. This year he was sidelined by both a hamstring and an ankle injury.

In seven appearances this season, he rushed for 442 yards and caught 37 passes for 343 yards with two total touchdowns. When asked about the trade rumors, McCaffrey didn't seem to pay any mind to them.

“All that stuff is for the birds,” he said, per All Panthers. “I don't really pay attention to any of that stuff. I love Charlotte. I love the Panthers. I want to do it here.”

