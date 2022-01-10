Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Bears Fire Matt Nagy After Four Seasons

Following a season-ending 31–17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, the Bears fired coach Matt Nagy on Monday after four seasons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nagy went 34–31 after he was hired in 2018. After three straight last-place seasons under Nagy's predecessor, John Fox, Nagy led the Bears to a 12–4 record and an NFC North title in his first season before losing to the Eagles in the wild-card game.

After clinching a playoff berth at 8–8 last season, then losing to the Saints in the opening round, the Bears went 6–11 this year, their worst record since Fox's final season. 

Nagy has spent much of the season deflecting rumors of his firing. In November, he denied a report saying he had been informed the team's Thanksgiving game would be his last with the franchise. Last month, Nagy said he expected to see out the rest of the season amid reports that the Bears would fire him after Week 18.

SI Recommends

The former Arena League quarterback spent his entire assistant coaching career under Andy Reid—first with the Eagles from 2009–12 before joining Reid with the Chiefs, where he served as offensive coordinator during the ’16 and ’17 seasons.

The team also reportedly parted ways with general manager Ryan Pace on Monday. Pace had been with the Bears since 2015, having amassed a 48–65 record in his seven years with the team.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Bears, visit Bear Digest

YOU MAY LIKE

T.J. Watt against the Ravens.
NFL

Steelers Star T.J. Watt Believes Sack Record Should Be His

He tied the record but not without some controversy.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early Rankings for the 2022 Fantasy Football Season

Lots will change, but it's never too soon to look ahead to next year.

zimmer
NFL

Report: Zimmer Out After Eight Seasons As Vikings Coach

Zimmer led the Vikings to two NFC North titles in 2015 and 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Fantasy

Dynasty Stock Watch Grades: Weeks 10-13

Remember when everyone was giving up on Patrick Mahomes?

djokovic-big-three-coronavirus
Tennis

Judge Rules Novak Djokovic Can Remain in Australia

On Monday, the court ordered that the tennis star be released from detention and his visa be reinstated, but government officials could still keep him out of the Australian Open.

Daily Cover: Why Can't Kirby Smart Beat Nick Saban?
Play
College Football

Inside the History of Smart, Saban and a Lopsided Series

Once trusted confidants, ‘there is no love lost’ now between the SEC coaches, a former player says.

mmqb-week-18-josh-jacobs-jimmy-garoppolo-tj-watt
NFL

MMQB: Raiders-Chargers Near Tie Provides Drama

A nearly unthinkable situation almost became reality in the closing moments of Week 18. Plus, the Bills, Jimmy G, playoff picture and more.

Georgia OL Warren Ericson (50) and Alabama WR Slade Bolden (18) play during the SEC title game.
Play
College Football

Title Game Predictions: Will Alabama or Georgia Prevail?

SI's college football writers pick their national champion and explain why.