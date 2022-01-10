Report: Bears Fire Matt Nagy After Four Seasons

Following a season-ending 31–17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, the Bears fired coach Matt Nagy on Monday after four seasons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nagy went 34–31 after he was hired in 2018. After three straight last-place seasons under Nagy's predecessor, John Fox, Nagy led the Bears to a 12–4 record and an NFC North title in his first season before losing to the Eagles in the wild-card game.

After clinching a playoff berth at 8–8 last season, then losing to the Saints in the opening round, the Bears went 6–11 this year, their worst record since Fox's final season.

Nagy has spent much of the season deflecting rumors of his firing. In November, he denied a report saying he had been informed the team's Thanksgiving game would be his last with the franchise. Last month, Nagy said he expected to see out the rest of the season amid reports that the Bears would fire him after Week 18.

The former Arena League quarterback spent his entire assistant coaching career under Andy Reid—first with the Eagles from 2009–12 before joining Reid with the Chiefs, where he served as offensive coordinator during the ’16 and ’17 seasons.

The team also reportedly parted ways with general manager Ryan Pace on Monday. Pace had been with the Bears since 2015, having amassed a 48–65 record in his seven years with the team.

