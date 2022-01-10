Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Wild-Card Weekend: Matchups Set for First Round of Playoffs

The first-ever Week 18 in NFL history did not disappoint, with several surprising results defying expectations. The end result? An upended playoff field that sets us up for an eventful wild-card weekend.

The NFC field is set, while the AFC field will be finalized once the Chargers-Raiders game goes final. A win or tie for the Raiders gets them into the field as the No. 6 seed, while the Steelers would get the No. 7 seed. If the Chargers win, they would be the No. 6 seed with Pittsburgh at No. 7. Should Los Angeles and Las Vegas tie, both would get in, with the Steelers heading home.

The Steelers find themselves in this position thanks to the Jaguars shocking Carson Wentz and the Colts with a 26-11 win over Indianapolis. Frank Reich's crew was in prime position to make the playoffs before dropping its last two games of the regular season.

In the NFC, the Rams were in position to lock up the No. 2 seed after building up a 17-0 halftime lead over the 49ers, but fell apart in the second half in what became a 27-24 defeat in overtime. That result bumped San Francisco into the field and eliminated the Saints, who finished the year with a 30-20 win over the Falcons.

Check out the list below for the full slate of wild-card matchups. This page will be updated once the full playoff field is finalized, and also when kickoff times and TV channels are announced.

AFC

No. 1 seed: Titans (bye)

No. 2 seed Chiefs vs. No. 7 seed Steelers/Chargers/Raiders

SI Recommends

No. 3 seed Bills vs. No. 6 seed Chargers/Raiders

No. 4 seed Bengals vs. No. 5 seed Patriots

NFC

No. 1 seed: Packers (bye)

No. 2 seed Buccaneers vs. No. 7 seed Eagles

No. 3 seed Cowboys vs. No. 6 seed 49ers

No. 4 seed Rams vs. No. 5 seed Cardinals

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl-week-18-takeaways
NFL

NFL Week 18 Takeaways: Jimmy G’s Niners Save Their Season; Jags Ruin Colts; Steelers, Somehow, Live

Plus, T.J. Watt’s magnificence, Trevor Lawrence reminds us who he is, more Carson Wentz question marks, and much more!

Jaylen Waddle with the Dolphins.
NFL

Multiple Single-Season Records Fall After Week 18

The longest regular season in NFL history saw some longstanding records broken.

yankees logo
MLB

Report: Yankees Hire First-Ever Female Manager in Minors

Rachel Balkovec, a former softball player, was hired as a minor-league hitting coach by the Yankees in 2019.

rob-gronkowski-49ers
NFL

Gronkowski Reaches $1 Million Receiving Yards Incentive

Tampa’s tight end secured a significant contract incentive in Sunday's win over Carolina.

frank-reich-colts-collapse-jaguars
NFL

How Will the Colts Come Back From This?

Indianapolis's disastrous loss to the downtrodden Jaguars is the type of game that stings a franchise for a while.

Eli (left) and Peyton (right) Manning.
Extra Mustard

The ManningCast Curse Finishes Season Undefeated

Every single active player who appeared on the ManningCast as a guest this season went on to lose their next game.

Nathan Chen celebrates after winning a gold medal during the 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Olympics

Nathan Chen Wins Sixth Straight U.S. Figure Skating Championship

Chen dominated ahead of the Beijing Olympics, winning by nearly 26 points over his next closest competitor.

ravens-steelers-cbs
NFL

NFL Fans Upset Over Forced Switch From Steelers-Ravens

Numerous fans across the country missed the end of Sunday's AFC North nailbiter.