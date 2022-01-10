The first-ever Week 18 in NFL history did not disappoint, with several surprising results defying expectations. The end result? An upended playoff field that sets us up for an eventful wild-card weekend.

The NFC field is set, while the AFC field will be finalized once the Chargers-Raiders game goes final. A win or tie for the Raiders gets them into the field as the No. 6 seed, while the Steelers would get the No. 7 seed. If the Chargers win, they would be the No. 6 seed with Pittsburgh at No. 7. Should Los Angeles and Las Vegas tie, both would get in, with the Steelers heading home.

The Steelers find themselves in this position thanks to the Jaguars shocking Carson Wentz and the Colts with a 26-11 win over Indianapolis. Frank Reich's crew was in prime position to make the playoffs before dropping its last two games of the regular season.

In the NFC, the Rams were in position to lock up the No. 2 seed after building up a 17-0 halftime lead over the 49ers, but fell apart in the second half in what became a 27-24 defeat in overtime. That result bumped San Francisco into the field and eliminated the Saints, who finished the year with a 30-20 win over the Falcons.

Check out the list below for the full slate of wild-card matchups. This page will be updated once the full playoff field is finalized, and also when kickoff times and TV channels are announced.

AFC

No. 1 seed: Titans (bye)

No. 2 seed Chiefs vs. No. 7 seed Steelers/Chargers/Raiders

No. 3 seed Bills vs. No. 6 seed Chargers/Raiders

No. 4 seed Bengals vs. No. 5 seed Patriots

NFC

No. 1 seed: Packers (bye)

No. 2 seed Buccaneers vs. No. 7 seed Eagles

No. 3 seed Cowboys vs. No. 6 seed 49ers

No. 4 seed Rams vs. No. 5 seed Cardinals

