Several single-season records fell during the first Week 18 in NFL history. They may have an asterisk beside them—depending on who you ask—since these players had one extra game compared to their predecessors. But the record books won't hold it against them.

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt tied Michael Strahan’s season record for sacks with 22.5 after he recorded one against the Ravens. Watt only appeared in 15 games on the season, so there’s no denying the 27-year-old of this one.

Justin Jefferson broke the record for a most receptions in a player’s first two seasons at 196 catches. He had five catches for 107 yards against the Bears on Sunday with his last catch giving him the record. He already broke the record for most receiving yards in a player’s first two seasons but fell just short of Minnesota’s single season receiving record of 1,632. Randy Moss set the record in 2003 and Jefferson finished his sophomore campaign with 1,616 receiving yards.

Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle broke the rookie receptions record when he caught pass No. 102 of the season against the Patriots. Anquan Boldin set the record in 2003.

Tom Brady broke the Buccaneers single-season record for touchdown passes when he threw No. 41 on the year. He would finish the season with a career-high 5,316 passing yards after throwing for 326 yards against the Panthers. He also finished the season with 43 touchdown passes.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp fell just short of setting the single-season record for most receiving yards and catches in a single season against the 49ers. He entered the game with 138 receptions for 1,829 yards. He needed 135 yards to break Calvin Johnson’s record and 10 catches to break Michael Thomas’s mark. He finished the game with seven catches for 118 yards and one touchdown.

More NFL Coverage: