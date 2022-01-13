Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Source: Dolphins Request Interview With Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Two days after the Dolphins surprised many by firing third-year head coach Brian Flores, the team has requested permission to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for its head coach opening, according to SI’s Albert Breer.

Frazier, 62, has been Buffalo’s defensive coordinator since 2017. The Bills led the NFL in scoring defense (17.0 points per game) and total yards allowed (272.8), while forcing the third-most takeaways (30).

Frazier has coached in the NFL since 1999, and has head coaching experience. He was the head coach for the Vikings from 2011 to ’13 after being promoted from his stint as the interim head coach in 2010. Minnesota went 3–13 in his first season, then improved to 10–6 and made the playoffs in 2012 before regressing to 5-10-1 in 2013.

SI Recommends

Hiring Frazier would represent the second straight defensive-minded hire for Miami, as Flores was a defensive assistant with New England before getting the Dolphins job. Miami went 10–6 in 2020 and 9–8 in 2021, but has not made the postseason since 2016.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage on the Dolphins, check out All Dolphins.

YOU MAY LIKE

ben simmons
NBA

Report: Simmons's Agent Has 'Amicable' Meeting With 76ers

Ben Simmons has not played for Philadelphia this season, and the front office has been unable to find a suitable trade for the All-Star point guard.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Darren Waller Describes Challenges With Sobriety While Out

Waller, who battled substance abuse problems early in his career, opened up about the challenges he faced with staying sober while he was out earlier this season.

Damian Lillard sitting down.
NBA

Report: Lillard to Undergo Surgery for Abdominal Injury

The Trail Blazers are 16–24 and the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
Extra Mustard

AB Says His Behavior 'Probably Wasn't Professional'

For the first time since his dramatic exit from the Buccaneers, Antonio Brown showed some measure of remorse for his behavior.

Bill Carstanjen speaking at a press conference.
Play
Horse Racing

Email From Churchill Downs CEO Shows Stance on Baffert Lawsuit Threat

Bob Baffert has threatened to bring a lawsuit forward in order to compete in the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

Chelsea-Rudiger-Lukaku-League-Cup
Soccer

Chelsea Finishes Off Tottenham, Reaches League Cup Final

The Blues will play for another trophy under Thomas Tuchel, facing either Liverpool or Arsenal in the final.

Jerry Jones at a press conference.
NFL

Jerry Jones Addresses Whether Cowboys Are ‘Championship or Bust’

Dallas’s owner has some lofty expectations ahead of the postseason.

georgia-notre-dame
College Football

This Is What It Looked Like The Last Time Georgia Won It All

The 1981 Sugar Bowl featured Herschel Walker—and an innovative use of strobe lights.

Member Exclusive