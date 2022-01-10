Skip to main content
Dolphins Fire Brian Flores After Three Seasons

The Dolphins have fired third-year coach Brian Flores, the team announced Monday. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the move.

The decision comes a day after Miami knocked off New England, 33–24, to clinch the team's second straight winning season, at 9–8. Flores was 24–25 as Dolphins coach, but led the team to back-to-back winning seasons in '20 and '21, a first for the franchise since the '02–03 seasons.

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” team owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”

Schefter reports that the team is retaining general manager Chris Grier at this time.

Despite his dismissal on Monday, Flores is expected to be a prime candidate to get a head coaching job in the upcoming cycle, according to ESPN.

Prior to his tenure with Miami, Flores won four Super Bowls on Bill Belichick's Patriots staff, serving in an array of roles for the franchise from 2008–18. He began his career as a graduate assistant at Boston College, his alma mater, in 2003.

