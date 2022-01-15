Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Tom Brady

Tom Brady Gifts Boy Who Survived Brain Cancer a Special Gift in a Video Message

Just ahead of his wild-card matchup with the Eagles this weekend, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave a special gift to a special fan via a video message. The two have some history together after they were connected through tragedy.

“You’ve inspired so many people, including myself and millions of others also,” Brady said. “The NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like one you’ve had. I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in L.A.! We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re gonna be there.” 

Noah Reeb, a 10-year-old who survived brain cancer, is a massive Tom Brady fan and when he was first diagnosed with the disease, his parents were able to reach the Tampa Bay quarterback to set up an initial gift. Brady recorded a message for Reeb showing his support and wishing him all the best. 

SI Recommends

Later in the year, after he was determined to be cancer free, Reeb went to a Buccaneers game and held a sign that read, ”TOM BRADY HELPED ME BEAT BRAIN CANCER,” and the two were seen embracing towards the end of a blowout win over the Bears in October.

Reeb stamped his ticket to the Super Bowl in Los Angles where he’ll surely hope to see Brady and company. But for that to happen, they’ll have to first get through the Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Bucs news, head over to All Bucs.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning.
Extra Mustard

Kirby Smart’s Text to Dan Lanning After Title Goes Viral

The former Georgia defensive coordinator is now headed to Oregon as its new head coach.

junior siavii
NFL

Former NFL Player Saousoalii Siavii Jr. Found Dead in Kansas Prison

Siavii had been arrested on drug and firearm-related charges. He last appeared in the NFL in 2010.

jonathan-gresham
Wrestling

Jonathan Gresham to Headline First-Ever Terminus Show

Gresham and Baron Black’s new promotion will look to shake up the wrestling industry as a whole.

hat
Extra Mustard

Fans Rip New Era’s Latest Line of MLB Hats With Two Logos

One particular hat sent Yankees and Red Sox fans into an uproar.

Chase Audige
College Basketball

Northwestern Holds on to Beat No. 10 Michigan State

The Wildcats earned their first road win over a top 10 team in nearly five years.

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA

Devin Booker Sounds Off on Kobe Bryant Comparison

The Phoenix star says he's inspired by the late Lakers legend and the iconic phrase, Mamba mentality.

JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a pass for Pittsburgh.
NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster to Return for Steelers’ Wild-Card Game

Smith-Schuster: “God answered my prayers and I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected.”

Apr 9, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
NBA

Zach LaVine’s MRI Revealed No Structural Damage in Left Knee

LaVine is not expected to miss significant time.