Just ahead of his wild-card matchup with the Eagles this weekend, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave a special gift to a special fan via a video message. The two have some history together after they were connected through tragedy.

“You’ve inspired so many people, including myself and millions of others also,” Brady said. “The NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like one you’ve had. I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in L.A.! We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re gonna be there.”

Noah Reeb, a 10-year-old who survived brain cancer, is a massive Tom Brady fan and when he was first diagnosed with the disease, his parents were able to reach the Tampa Bay quarterback to set up an initial gift. Brady recorded a message for Reeb showing his support and wishing him all the best.

Later in the year, after he was determined to be cancer free, Reeb went to a Buccaneers game and held a sign that read, ”TOM BRADY HELPED ME BEAT BRAIN CANCER,” and the two were seen embracing towards the end of a blowout win over the Bears in October.

Reeb stamped his ticket to the Super Bowl in Los Angles where he’ll surely hope to see Brady and company. But for that to happen, they’ll have to first get through the Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

